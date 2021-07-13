Top-75 guard Jayden Epps commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Chester Frazier is already making his mark on the Illinois Basketball program — the Illini assistant landed his second Top-100 recruit since becoming an assistant coach at Illinois. On Tuesday, Virginia native Jayden Epps committed to the Illini, announcing via his social media.

Epps was previously committed to Providence, and is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 2 recruit in Virginia and No. 63 nationally. The Illini now have a Top-15 recruiting class, and are No. 3 in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-2 guard also had offers from Kansas, NC State and UCONN.