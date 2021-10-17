Tony Petersen on fixing a struggling Illinois offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The bye week is coming to an end for Illinois football who takes the field again on Saturday with the hopes of fixing some of their offensive woes.

The Illini are averaging a conference worst 17.7 points per game, along with the second-worst passing offense in the Power Five. The Illini haven’t scored more than 20 points since early September, and didn’t score any touchdowns against Wisconsin and Purdue. Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen isn’t putting it all on the quarterbacks Brandon Peters and Art Sitkowksi, he says they need improvement across the board.

“We got to protect the quarterback better, the quarterback could make some better decisions with the football and some better throws,” says Petersen. “The wideouts got to make some plays — it’s not just one thing it’s a little bit of everything. What can we do to get the ball in our tight ends’ hands more? What can we do to get them some easy catches? What can we do to get it in Isaiah [Williams]’ hands moving forward?”

The Illini still have not named a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Penn State. They’ll kick-off at 11 a.m. CT.