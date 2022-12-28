TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved.

“There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re about 90% right now, and then all of a sudden it was like cut,” Devito said. “Obviously things didn’t work out for that, you know there are other things set and stone so I’m just looking forward to my next opportunity.”

The senior said he plans to stay in Florida after the bowl game for NFL draft prep.