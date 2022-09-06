CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito is his own worst critic. The Illini grad transfer from Syracuse is the first one to admit he has work to do but overall, the senior is giving his team a chance to win. DeVito is completing 66 percent of his passes through two games, throwing for 426 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. It’s all added up to one win and one loss, after a disappointing end to the Big Ten opener at Indiana last Friday, leaving Bloomington with a 23-20 loss to the Hoosiers.

“I think it’s coming together well,” DeVito said of the offense as a whole. “Obviously we wanted to come out of that with a win (at Indiana). Fell short of that, there were opportunities to be had, plays to be made. It’s tough, it hurts but you gotta move on from it. I’m very hard on myself, I’m very critical of ball placement, inches here and there, I’m very hard on myself with that. I have a very good idea of what coach is going to tell me, he knows I watch the film. Just learn from it going forward.”‘

DeVito has been playing with a heavy heart after the passing of his maternal grandmother the day before the season opener against Wyoming. His parents didn’t tell him about her death until after the game, but since he learned the news, DeVito has been wearing a necklace with her picture on it. Her toughness is something the Illini QB will remember most.

“Me and her were very close,” DeVito said. “She was on hospice and given three months to live, three years ago so she was fighting for three years. She got COVID, made it through COVID, she’s been fighting that whole time and that’s the one thing I’ll remember forever.”

DeVito and the Illini return to the field Saturday hosting Virginia in the return game of a home-and-home agreement. The Cavaliers beat the Illini 42-14 last year in Charlottesville.