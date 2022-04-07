CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football is well into their spring season and there are a lot of new faces bringing competition for spots.

Senior quarterback Tommy DeVito has been working all off season to step into the leadership role. DeVito comes from Syracuse where he started as a sophomore in 2019.

DeVito was ranked 7th of all-time at Syracuse in completion percentage with 58.6%. Since getting to Illinois, he’s been working to mesh with the team and learn the new offense..

“Just going in and learning the offense,” DeVito said. “Going through spring ball and trying to get the most out of every single practice, because limited practices, you only get 15. It’s not like during camp where you have a whole month to prepare. You have 15 practices to get the most out of it, to learn from it and be able to hit the ground running when camp comes.”

Devito has competition. Artur Sitkowski played 5 games in the orange and blue last season, going 74-of-148 passing for 704 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He’s also a transfer coming from Rutgers in 2021.