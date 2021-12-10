Tommy DeVito commits to Illinois, transfer QB from Syracuse

(WCIA) — Illinois football is filling a position of need after landing transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito, who announced his commitment to the program. DeVito is a two-year starter from Syracuse, who stepped into the role as a sophomore in 2019. DeVito passed for 2,360 yards, and completed 63.2% of his passes, and his 19 touchdown passes ties for the most by a sophomore in program history.

Illinois will graudte starting quarterback Brandon Peters, while backup Art Sitkowski had a season-ending injury during the Penn State game in October.

DeVito suffered a season-ending injury in 2020, and ended his career at Syracuse with 3,866 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions. Out of high school, DeVito was ranked as the No. 136 recruit in the ESPN 300.