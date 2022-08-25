CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has announced their starting quarterback for the home opener vs Wyoming. Bret Bielema said transfer Tommy Devito will be starting game 1.

Devito comes from Syracuse where he completed 305-of-520 passes for nearly 3,500 yards. The New Jersey native joined the Illini this spring and has been competing for the spot with Art Sitkowski. Bielema said Devito has a swagger and competitiveness to him that makes him a leader on offense.

“Tommy’s a very confident person,” Bielema said. “So I think that competition brings the best out of everybody, but I think Tommy really concentrated on beating him which was kind of our message to him. I would say the relationship that Art and Tommy have and the way they’ve kind of worked off each other and it’s just been really impressive to me how he handles the team. I think Tommy has made a big jump from last spring to where we are, really his composure in the pocket and learning how we play the game.”

Bielema also said for the offensive line transfer Zy Crisler and Isaiah Adams will be starting guards. He said junior Jordan Slaughter and red shirt freshman Josh Kreutz will be getting on the field as well.