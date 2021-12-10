Tolson declares for NFL Draft

(WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Khalan Tolson has decided to turn pro, after four seasons with Illinois. Tolson has played a significant role on the Illinois defense, making 130 tackles in his career, 2.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.

Thank You Illinois 🧡💙 45 ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Nhbm7cU3oc — Khalan Tolson (@KhalanTolson) December 10, 2021

“I would like to Thank God for putting me in this situation because without God none of this would be possible,” said Tolson in his statement on social media. “I would like to thank Coach B and Coach Smith for giving me the opportunity to play here. I would also like to give thanks to the rest of the coaching staff, strength staff and support staff for helping me become a better football player and a better person.”

Tolson still has NCAA eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to withdraw from the NFL Draft is January 18th.