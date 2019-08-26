Time for results to keep up with facilities

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With the facilities now in place for success, the next step for Illinois is to see the results on the field.

Illinois has just nine wins in Lovie Smith’s first three season but now not only have the facilities improved, the roster has too. The 2018 roster was 76.5 percent underclassmen, the 2019 roster is only 55.6 percent freshman or sophomores. Plus, they added multiple high major transfers that can come in right away and contribute. Guys like Brandon Peters, who Lovie Smith has named his starting quarterback, Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe add to the wide receiver group, and Milo Eifler is now available after sitting out last season.

If Illinois wants to do anything this year, the defense has to be better. The Illini ranked 128th out of 130 in total defense last season. That 128 number is front and center in big, bold signage in the new defensive team room. The Illini allowed 39.5 points per game last season, and it was even worse in Big Ten play at more than 45 per game.

“Test comes this week,”Lovie said. “It’s not like we’ve done a lot of scrimmaging, I’m just going on what I’ve seen through my years, my experience on what it looks like before you get a chance to show it on the field. We’re better, and we should be.”

“There’s not time to be young or make young mistakes again so being old you have to go right now,” linebacker Jake Hansen said. “There’s no more excuses for it, if that makes sense. Not that there was before, but there’s no out, you know what I’m saying?”

Illinois and Akron kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday.