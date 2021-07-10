Tim Anderson the “next Jimmy Collins”

(WCIA) — Illinois head coach Brad Underwood added Tim Anderson to the staff on Friday, and the former DePaul assistant is getting the praise from the 1989 Flyin’ Illini team. Illinois Hall of Famer Nick Anderson called him, the “next Jimmy Collins.”

“You want to keep your talent in the state,” says former Illini Nick Anderson. “And Chicago has great talent, always have, and will continue to have it. Let’s keep that talent in the state of Illinois.”

The late Jimmy Collins worked under Lou Henson’s staff, as one of the best recruiters to come through the program. He brought in top-talent from Chicago including big names like Marcus Liberty, Kendall Gill, and Lowell Hamilton. He also recruited Illinois’ All-Time leading scorer Deon Thomas.

The 1989 team was built off of in-state players, Tim Anderson’s ties to Chicago, puts him in position to re-build the pipeline to Illinois. He’s also the former coach at MeanStreets, one of the top AAU programs in the State.

“I know Tim Anderson really well because he helped recruit my nephew at DePaul,” says Marcus Liberty. “And Tim is like a little brother to me, so Tim is going to do well, he’s going to get a lot of State kids and he’s going to get a lot of Chicago kids.”



“Tim is going to get the job done, he’s going to enhance the recruiting in the Chicago area, he’s very well known so it’s great,” says Kenny Battle.