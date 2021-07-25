Tim Anderson rounds out Illini staff, officially starts on Monday

(WCIA) — After a wild offseason of staff and player turnover, the dust has settled as the Illini head into the season. The Illinois basketball staff will be back to full numbers on Monday, marking Tim Anderson’s first official day on the job.

He joins former Illini Chester Frazier, and Geoff Alexander on the staff who were both hired in May. The former DePaul assistant was the third and final coach to be hired onto Brad Underwood’s staff in July, but Underwood says their relationship has been years in the making.

“I talked to Tim four years ago, when I got the job, and I knew of him, didn’t really get to know him, and then as you build a relationship it just became very easy for me to make that choice and decision, and it’s not just the fact that he’s from Chicago, that’s a plus,” says Underwood. “He knows the country, his involvement in youth basketball is instrumental, yet he’s been at the collegiate level, and I’m excited.”

Kofi Cockburn is also back on campus, after the center decided not to transfer to another program and join the Illini for another year. Jacob Grandison has also returned to Champaign, following his stint with the Finnish National Team.