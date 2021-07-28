Tim Anderson officially starts with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tim Anderson had his eye on Illinois basketball for years, now he’s part of the staff. Anderson’s first day on the job was Monday, he got on the court for the first time Tuesday. The Chicago native is the final piece of head coach Brad Underwood’s staff transformation this summer, replacing all three assistant coaches after Orlando Antigua (Kentucky), Chin Coleman (Kentucky) and Stephen Gentry (Gonzaga) all left for other schools.

Anderson spent the past four years on DePaul’s staff, where he coached against the Illini at State Farm Center in 2017. He says he grew up watching Illinois, calling this opportunity a ‘dream job’.

“It wouldn’t be truthful if I said that I haven’t been eyeing the opportunity to be part of this staff,” Anderson said during a Zoom interview with media on Wednesday. “I don’t feel like that this opportunity would have been awarded to me any other time. I feel like this is the best time and the best timing of it and especially with where the program is at with the guys here, Belo and Frazier and the big fella, these guys are phenomenal, so this is an opportunity that I felt like I had to do.”

Anderson brings plenty of Chicago recruiting ties as the former program director of MeanStreets, one of the most successful AAU programs in the country on the EYBL circuit. He joins Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander on Underwood’s staff.