Three Illini qualify for NCAA Championships

WCIA — Three Illini have qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June.

In the West Prelim, Manning Plater qualified in hammer throw with a 215 foot toss. Freshman Olivia Howell set a personal best in 1500 meter to move on. And Senior Jonathan Wells cleared just over seven feet to make high jump, while jumping 25 and a half feet to qualify in long jump. Wells says his eyes are on the main prize.

“NCAAs, obviously competing for a National Championship, that’s what I’m here for,” says Wells. “Maximize points for the team, win as many titles for the University of Illinois as possible. We’re about to perform and put the best of our ability out there this season, and see what happens.”

The Outdoor Championships start June 9 in Eugene, Ore.