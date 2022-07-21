CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illini will be heading to their new teams in about one week. Cole Kirschsieper, Jacob Campbell and Justin Janas will get to take their shot in the pros.

Kirschsieper was picked up in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. He said he plans to head there in the next week. The left handed pitcher has three to four pitches and after becoming the Friday night starter for Illinois, Kirschsieper says that role has helped him gain confidence moving to Miami.

“Being the Friday night guy, going through those types of games on that stage has kind of geared me towards professional baseball down in Miami, but I also think it’s going to be a whole different atmosphere coming from the college experience to the pro experience,” Kirschsieper said. “So, I feel like it has given me confidence, but again, the experience and the enviornment is probably going to be completely different.”

He went on to say he thinks he can be a starter for the organization with hopes of moving to the majors.

Meanwhile, his former teammate, Justin Campbell, is ready to head out west. Campbell signed with the San Diego Padres. The catcher says it’s been a tough road, with a tough time his freshman year, having a shortened sophomore year, then an injury. Campbell says his perseverance and determination make him resilient to continue to follow his dreams to get to the majors.

“I feel like my journey is a lot different from others” Campbell said. “There was a lot of peaks and valleys, but that’s the beauty of it. At the end of the day, I created an opportunity for myself to play professional baseball and I’m just so grateful for that and I’m just ready to get it started.”

First baseman Justin Janas was drafted in the 12th round by the Atlanta Braves. Janas was the Big Ten Batting Champion last year while batting .391. He had a high on base percentage of .489 this past season. He’ll join former Illini teammate Andrew Hoffmann, who was drafted by the Braves last year.