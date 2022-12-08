CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Three Illini are named on the Walter Camp Football Foundation All American Teams for the first time in the award’s 133 year history.

Defensive back Devon Witherspoon was named first team. He’s the first defensive back in Illinois history be named a Walter Camp All American.

Defensive lineman Johnny Newton was named on the Walter Camp All American second team, the second defensive tackle in Illinois history, joining recently inducted College Football Hall of Famer Moe Gardner.

Last, but not least, running back Chase Brown was also named on the second team. Brown is the first Illinois running back to be named a Walter Camp All-American since Jim Grabowski in 1965. He joins an elite group of Illinois running backs, also including J.C. Caroline, John Karras, Red Grange, and Bart Macomber.

Illinois’ All-Time Walter Camp All-Americans

2022 Devon Witherspoon, DB

2022 Chase Brown, RB (second team)

2022 Jer’Zhan Newton, DL (second team)

2011 Whitney Mercilus, DL

2007 J Leman, LB (second team)

1995 Simeon Rice, LB

1995 Kevin Hardy, LB

1994 Dana Howard, LB

1990 Moe Gardner, DL

1989 Moe Gardner, DL

1985 David Williams, WR

1984 David Williams, WR

1965 Jim Grabowski, HB

1964 Dick Butkus, C

1963 Dick Butkus, C

1959 Bill Burrell, G

1953 J.C. Caroline, HB

1951 John Karras, B

1946 Alex Agase, G

1928 Albert “Butch” Nowack, T

1926 Bernie Shively, G

1925 Red Grange, HB

1924 Red Grange, HB

1923 Red Grange, HB

1920 Charles Carney, E

1915 Bart Macomber, HB

1914 Ralph Chapman, G