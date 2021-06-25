Three area wrestlers finish runner-up at Class 2A IWCOA state tournament

SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Mattoon’s Brady Foster, Mahomet-Seymour’s Mateo Casillas and Glenwood’s Conner Miller all finished runner-up at the Class 2A Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament Friday at the Bank of Springfield Center.

With the IHSA not hosting a state series for wrestling this year due to COVID-19, the IWCOA stepped up to give hundreds of athletes across the state the chance to compete for a medal. At 106, Foster thought he had tied his match late with a takedown but the officials talked about the call and took the points off the board, resulting in a loss for the junior.

“Second, I thought I’d like getting second,” Foster said. “It lights a fire under me for next year for sure.”

In the 195-pound championship match, Casillas had Donnie Hidden of state powerhouse Washington tied up late before the Bulldogs’ sophomore gave up a takedown with just five seconds left, giving Hidden the victory.

“It would have been lovely to get first but it just didn’t happen this year,” Casillas said. “I’m only a sophomore. That’s the goal, go be a two-time state champ.”

Meanwhile at 220, Miller wrestled from behind most of the match. The Titans’ senior couldn’t muster a late comeback to lose 9-4.

“Last year I was state runner-up too, I wanted to take it home this year,” he said. “At least we had it, at least that’s good enough.”

The Class 3A state championships are scheduled for Saturday in Springfield.

