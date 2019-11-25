Three area teams still alive for state football title

WCIA — More than three dozen area high school football teams made the playoffs, now only three are still standing. Central A&M, Williamsville and Rochester will all play for state titles this weekend at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

The Raiders (13-0) beat Athens in a Class 1A semifinal game on Saturday. CAM will face Lena-Winslow (13-0) for the championship Friday morning at 10 a.m. in the first game of the two-day finals. It’s the first title game appearance for the Raiders since 2001.

Williamsville is back in the finals for the first time in five years and just the second time in program history. The Bullets knocked off Quincy Notre Dame on Saturday in a Class 3A semifinal game. Williamsville (13-0) will now face Byron (12-1) for the top spot on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Rochester is no stranger to playing in the state finals. The Rockets (12-1) are back in the championship game for the 8th time in the last 10 years, but this time they’re doing it in Class 5A. Rochester took down Mascoutah in a semifinal game on Saturday, punching its ticket to DeKalb. The Rockets will take on Chicago St. Rita Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Watch all the state title games LIVE on our air, WCIX-49.