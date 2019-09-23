Thomas enters Illini Hall of Fame

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois men’s basketball all-time leading scorer is now an Illini Hall of Famer, as Deon Thomas was inducted on Friday night.

Thomas scored 2,129 points in his career for the Illini, he also was the career blocked shots leader when he graduated. A record that would be broken by Nnanna Egwu in 2015. Thomas is still involved with the university, as the color commentator for Illini basketball and working with fundraising for the athletic department.

“Anyone that knows me, I didn’t play the game for accolades. I understand that it takes so much, not just for me personally but from outside forces whether it’s my coaches or mentors or my teammates especially for this to happen,” Thomas said. “This is a bigger honor for them, or at least for me to give to them than just it is for me.”

Thomas was joined by 15 others in the 2019 class including Simeon Rice, Eddie Johnson, and J.C. Caroline.