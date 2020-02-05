CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is becoming exactly what third year head coach Brad Underwood imagined it to be, tough. Win or lose, the Illini (16-6, 8-3 B1G) are fighting and that’s music to Underwood’s ears. Despite a loss at Iowa, the team fought until the end, something that shows progress.

“This is what we’re bred for, this is what we’re trying to be about,” Underwood said. “We haven’t been about this the last two years. There’s been a softness and we’ve been the pushover and we’re not doing that anymore.”

Illinois let a 4-point lead with 5:30 to go slip away in the 72-65 loss to the Hawkeyes, snapping the Illini’s seven game winning streak. Illinois returns home hosting No. 9 Maryland Friday night at 7 p.m.