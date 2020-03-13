CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood spoke for the first time on Friday morning after finding out his team wouldn’t be playing in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments. Both were canceled on Thursday due to coronavirus concerns.

“We all understand that this is bigger than a tournament, a Big Ten tournament, an NCAA tournament,” Underwood said. “It actually is a very valuable lesson for all of our student-athletes in what is the game of life, that it is pretty significant and how abrupt it can end.”

The #Illini found out on the bus ride home yesterday their season was over. They had a team meeting when they got back to Ubben:



"There was a lot of raw, raw emotion…that was a challenge yesterday, there wasn't a dry eye in there."

The Illini were practicing at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus Thursday when the news broke about the Big Ten tournament. Underwood called his team to center court, where they wrapped up the workout, went back to the hotel and packed up to leave for home. They were on the bus, almost back to Champaign, when they found out the season was over.

“There was a lot of raw, raw, raw emotion,” Underwood said. “People forget we invest a lot of ourselves in these young people and we want for them to have special moments and memories that last a lifetime. That’s part of the beauty of athletics, you create lifetime opportunities and relationships.

“That was a challenge yesterday. There wasn’t a dry eye in there and you expect that. That’s when you know people are invested and bought into everything we’re doing and I couldn’t be prouder of that group of guys and yet my heart aches for them.”

"Yesterday was the hardest day…it's heartbreaking"

Illinois finishes the season with a 21-10 overall record, 13-7 in the Big Ten. The Illini were the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten tournament and were ranked No. 21 in the country.