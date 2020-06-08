PAXTON (WCIA) — The IHSA announced its ‘Return to Play’ guidelines and protocols on Friday, giving high schools in a Phase 3 region the green light to start practicing. Paxton-Buckley-Loda is still working out some details before allowing teams to come together.

“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through, but we’re trying to work through them as quickly as we can so that we could get going,” says PBL athletic director Brock Niebuhr.

Only weightlifting or exercises that promote physical fitness will be allowed at this time. All sport specific drills or equipment like footballs or basketballs are prohibited. Niebuhr is questioning how those guidelines will apply to different sports, since activities like cross country are more likely to have sport specific workouts. Niebuhr is also seeking specifics on sanitation procedure, and how to use their facilities and fields as efficiently as possible. Niebuhr is hoping to maximize their use of weight rooms, and multiple practice fields that they have on campus.

“It’s a process that we’re working through diligently,” says Niebuhr. “We want to make sure that we don’t miss anything, but at the same time we want to get it and get our kids here as soon as possible, and our coaches are ready to go too.”

IHSA representatives will meet with athletic directors on Monday afternoon to address questions and concerns. PBL hopes to get their teams started with workouts by the end of the week.