COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCIA) — It all comes down to one game for the Illinois basketball team. After playing 19 Big Ten games over the last three months, three teams are tied atop the league standings (Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State) with the Illini just one game behind. A win over No. 18 Iowa in Sunday’s regular season finale will net No. 23 Illinois a double bye in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

The team’s goal of winning a conference championship is technically still possible, but those dreams are on life support. All three teams in first would have to lose, along with an Illini win over the Hawkeyes.

“The team knows what’s at stake,” Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said after losing 71-63 at No. 19 Ohio State Thursday night. “We lost this one, of course we wanted to win a Big Ten championship but that’s life. You’ve got to play to your cards as dealt, we’re going to get ready for Iowa, try to get a double bye and we’ll see these teams in the Big Ten tournament for sure.”

The Illini (20-10, 12-7 B1G) had an 11-point first half lead against the Buckeyes before Ohio State pulled away in the second half. Dosunmu shined once again, scoring a game high 21 points, including 14 in the first half.

“I mean we came out playing like we was the last team in the league, we didn’t have that urgency but it’s all good,” Dosunmu said.

Illinois has not been a top four seed in the Big Ten tournament since 2009.