“The needle was moved,” Fahey building for year three

(WCIA) — The 2019-20 season will be head coach Nancy Fahey’s third season with the Illinois Women’s Basketball team.

Coming off a 10-20 season last year, the Illini have their sights set on the future. It wasn’t much of a step coming off Fahey’s first season when the Illini went 9-22, but Fahey is expecting a big jump for year three.

“For the first two years where everyone wants to go “what happened, what happened?” I keep telling you, those kids did move the needle,” says Fahey. “You all may not have seen it–I saw it. So I never want to discredit those players or the Illini that came before it. But those first two years, as hard as they were, the needle was moved.”

One of the Illini’s biggest contributors last season was senior Alex Wittinger who averaged 15 points per game, and set the all-time career blocks record. Fahey says it’s players like her that have paved the way for future Illini teams.

The Illini open their season November 5th against Chicago State.