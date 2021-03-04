ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is playing its best ball at just the right time. And they’re doing it without their best player. Ayo Dosunmu has missed the past three games after suffering a concussion at Michigan State on Feb. 23 but the Illini (19-6, 15-4 B1G) haven’t missed a beat winning all three games by an average of 14 points per game. Dosunmu is ‘day-to-day’ according to head coach Brad Underwood but the team’s confidence is just as high without their future All-American on the court.

“I think anytime that you play as hard as we play and practice as hard as we practice, that just naturally comes with it,” Underwood said about the Illini’s confidence. “I see that growing every day. Is it pretty every night? No, but that doesn’t mean we’re not confident, this team has great confidence.”

Winning at No. 2 Michigan by 23 certainly helps that mentality for the Illini, who wrap up the regular season at No. 7 Ohio State on Saturday at 3 p.m. on ESPN. Then it’s on to the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, where Illinois will play in the Big Dance for the first time since 2013. Despite the eight-year drought, the goals are high for the Illini, who are currently on the No. 1 seed line for nearly all national Bracketologists.

“The goal is to do more than beat Michigan,” Underwood said. “I mean the goal is to win a national championship.”