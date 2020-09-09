The dollars and cents of COVID-19 on the Illinois DIA budget

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The financial toll of COVID-19 will be felt by athletic departments across the country for years to come and Illinois is right in the middle of the great unknown. Athletic director Josh Whitman estimates the Illini Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will lost at least $20 million this fiscal year but that number could grow exponentially if football or men’s basketball is not played.

“We’re going to avoid trying to make any knee jerk reactions until we get a better sense of what this year looks like,” Whitman said during a Zoom call with media on Aug. 12, following the Big Ten’s decision to not play fall football.

The unpredictability of the day makes it almost impossible to judge the future, and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. That’s leaving many scratching their head when it comes to balancing the books in the billion dollar business of college sports. Whitman estimates the DIA already lost between two and four million during the 2020 Fiscal Year, those totals won’t be official until January according to the school.

Now it’s all about mitigating losses going forward. And the majority of that hangs in the balance of when or if football is played. From the 2014 to 2018 seasons, Illini football accounted for $35 million in ticket sales. Add another $104.2 million in Big Ten media rights, plus the bowl distributions ($44.5 million), and the football season is worth an average of $36.74 million dollars in those three categories alone. That doesn’t include other sources of football revenue that would be impacted by not playing or a limited schedule. Those budget lines include Program, Novelty, Parking and Concession sales (average of $625,642), along with Royalties, Licensing, Advertisements and Sponsorships (average of $1.7 million). That’s why playing games is so important in terms of the bottom line.

“It (the football season) won’t happen in the way we expected it might in terms of a fall season, there’s still I think a strong possibility that we’re going to play football this year and hopefully do it in a meaningful way that creates great interest from our fans and from the public,” Whitman said. “If we’re able to do that we’ll be in a stronger position financially than we expect.”

There is no way to make up ticket sales if games aren’t played but certain expenses also won’t be paid. In 2018, Illinois football spent $1.19 million in team travel, $1.3 million in game expenses and $1.9 million in guarantees to opposing teams, totaling more than $4 million.

Men’s basketball is the second biggest revenue generator for Illinois, bringing in $5.2 million in ticket sales in 2019. Overall the sport netted more than $11 million for the DIA that year. Whitman says he has a list of available cost cutting options, prioritizing them into the amount of money saved versus the impact it would have.

“It’s not a straight forward analysis,” he said. “Sometimes a line isn’t direct from one point to the next, but trying to find the intersection between those two considerations and always looking to as best we can, minimize the impact on the student-athletes and their experience. But also recognizing that at some point, some of these changes will have an impact on that experience.”

The DIA has downsized as a result, cutting 20 people, resulting in two-plus million in savings over two years. Operational changes should save an additional three-to-four million dollars. Whitman has also taken a 15 percent pay cut for the next year, with his executive staff trimming seven percent.

Lovie Smith and Brad Underwood both agreed to voluntary 10 percent cuts for six months.

For a full report of the DIA budgets from FY2015-2019, click here:

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS DIA BUDGET REPORTS:

FY2019:

REVENUES:

$11.8 million in overall ticket sales

-$6.1 million in football, $5.2 million in men’s basketball

$46 million in media rights

-$35.4 million football, $10.4 in men’s basketball

$4.9 NCAA distributions

$24.3 million contributions

$1.1 million in concessions, programs, novelties

$7.1 million conference distributions including bowl games

EXPENSES:

$6.3 million in team travel

$2.6 million game expenses

$2.5 million in guarantees to visiting teams

TOTALS:

Revenues: $118,464,515 million

Total Operating Expenses: $120,168,951 million

DEFICIT: -$1,704,436 million

FY2018:

REVENUES:

$12.6 million in overall ticket sales

-$6.9 million in football, $5.4 million in basketball

$43.2 million in media rights

-$29.5 million football, $13.6 in men’s basketball

$5 million NCAA distributions

$23.2 million contributions

$751,050 in concessions, programs, novelties

$10.2 million conference distributions including bowl games

EXPENSES:

$5.6 million in team travel

$2.4 million game expenses

$2.6 million in guarantees to visiting teams

TOTALS:

Revenues: $115,132,186 million

Total Operating Expenses: $108,696,540 million

SURPLUS: $6,435,646 million

FY2017:

REVENUES:

$12.8 million in overall ticket sales

-$7.2 million in football, $5.3 million in men’s basketball

$25 million in media rights

-$14 million football, 5.1 in men’s basketball

$7.1 NCAA distributions

$23.8 million contributions

$1.4 million in concessions, programs, novelties

$11.2 million conference distributions including bowl games

EXPENSES:

$5 million in team travel

$2.5 million game expenses

$2.6 million in guarantees to visiting teams



TOTALS:

Revenues: $97,447,731 million

Total Operating Expenses: 100,739,817 million

DEFICIT: -3,292,086 million

FY2016:

REVENUES:

$14.6 million in overall ticket sales

-$7.8 million in football, $6.5 million in men’s basketball

$24 million in media rights

-$13.2 million football, 4.9 in men’s basketball

$4.8 NCAA distributions

$27.8 million contributions

$1.3 million in concessions, programs, novelties

$9.2 million conference distributions including bowl games

EXPENSES:

$5.6 million in team travel

$2.4 million game expenses

$2.7 million in guarantees to visiting teams

$1.2 sports camp expenses

TOTALS:

Revenues: $96,249,500 million

Total Operating Expenses: $102,912,910 million

DEFICIT: -$6,663,410 million

FY2015:

REVENUES:

$14.1 million in overall ticket sales

-$7 million in football, $6.7 million in men’s basketball

$24.3 million in media rights

-$12.6 million football, $4.9 in men’s basketball

$4.8 NCAA distributions

$18.1 million contributions

$1.9 million in concessions, programs, novelties

$6.8 million conference distributions including bowl games

EXPENSES:

$5 million in team travel

$2.7 million game expenses

$3 million in guarantees to visiting teams

TOTALS:

Revenues: $85,998,659 million

Total Operating Expenses: $87,163,188 million

DEFICIT: -$1,164,529 million