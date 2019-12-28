Cal Connection: Illini coach set to face alma mater

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WCIA) — Worlds will collide when Illinois plays Cal in the Redbox Bowl. Illini defensive line coach Austin Clark played for the Golden Bears, so did his fiance Alyssa, who suited up on the Cal volleyball team. Despite all the connections, Clark says he’s not putting anything more into this game than any other this season.

“It’s the next team to beat,” Clark said. “You know this bowl game, people text you. My fiancé went there also, she played volleyball there, but it’s just another game for us. You know a few people are maybe on the staff or stuff like that but fired up, you know we gotta get this one for sure.”

Clark is one of several Illini who have Bay Area ties. Linebacker Milo Eifler and defensive back Delano Ware both grew up in the area, along with fellow defensive back Dylan Wyatt. In all, six players on the Illini roster are originally from California.