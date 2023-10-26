INDIANAPOLIS – As Halloween approaches, thrilling may be the best way to describe the last two weeks of NFL action.

In that span, 24 games were within one score in the fourth quarter. The Falcons, Browns and Patriots scored in the last 15 seconds of their matchups last Sunday to win.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown with just over three minutes to go for the deciding points in their game on Thursday night. Jacksonville is part of Big Game Bound’s marquee matchup this week as the team travels to Pittsburgh in an AFC showdown.

WJET-TV and Black and Gold Nation’s Mike Fenner joins host Chris Hagan to talk about the Steelers’ solid 4-2 start to the season.

BGB also has reports from Charlotte and San Francisco. The Panthers host the Texans in a game between the top two picks in last year’s draft, Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud, while the 49ers look to snap a surprising two-game losing skid as they welcome the Bengals.

As always, the “Son of Sweetness” and former Titans running back Jarrett Payton gives his picks.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday during the regular season and playoffs at 12 p.m. ET and every single day of Super Bowl week.