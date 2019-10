(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball sophomore Tevian Jones has been suspended from game competition due to a violation of team academic policies. Head coach Brad Underwood made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

The sophomore guard was suspended for eight games during the 2018-2019 season, only playing in 24 games. As a freshman he averaged 3.5 points per game, and 1.4 rebounds.

Jones will likely not play in the 2019-2020 season opener against Nicholls State on Tuesday, November, 5th.