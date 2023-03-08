(WCIA) — Teutopolis is also trying to get to Saturday for Class 2A state championship. The Wooden Shoes haven’t won the state championship since 1986. Teutopolis hasn’t been in the tournament since 2007, where they got 3rd.

Now, senior forward Caleb Siemer helps lead the Wooden Shoes with 12 points per game and over 300 rebounds, wanting to get a win over DePaul College Prep tomorrow.

“They just kept believing, kept fighting,” Teutopolis head coach Chester Reeder said. “Our message has been be where your feet are and they lived it again. They didn’t care about what had to happen or what’s going to happen, they were where their feet were. I’m so happy. I’m so proud of them. I’m so dang proud of them.”

T-Town plays at 2:45 Thursday at the State Farm Center.