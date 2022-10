(WCIA) — Illini basketball transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. has been named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. The Texas Tech transfer was voted in by media covering the league on Thursday.

Shannon is the only honoree on the 11-member team who is not a returning Big Ten player. Shannon average 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season as a junior, shooting 45.5% from the field and 38.4% from the 3-point range. He helped lead the Red Raiders to an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.

Shannon also was a 2021-22 first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection.

2022-23 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM*

Terrence Shannon Jr. , Sr., G, Illinois

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, JR., F, INDIANA

Kris Murray, Jr., F, Iowa

HUNTER DICKINSON, JR., C, MICHIGAN

Malik Hall, Sr., F Michigan State

Jamison Battle, Jr., F, Minnesota

Jalen Pickett, Sr., G, Penn State

ZACH EDEY, JR., C, PURDUE

Clifford Omoruyi, Jr., C, Rutgers

Chucky Hepburn, So., G, Wisconsin

Tyler Wahl, Sr., F, Wisconsin