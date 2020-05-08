Terrence Hill honors late mother with National Championship

EFFINGHAM (WCIA) — For football player Terrence Hill, this season wasn’t just about putting points on the board, or getting North Central College to its first national championship. There was a bigger reason behind every play.

“It was a redemption season. Last year I lost my mom after the season,” says Hill. “It was incredibly tough losing my mom. Everything she did for me, all that support, so I did that for all her.”

In the fall of 2018, Hill’s mom passed away from a heart attack. But even in the face of tragedy, the former Effingham runningback knew he needed to put the cleats back on, and set an example for his younger sister.

“She’s 16 about to turn 17 soon, and when I was nine, my father passed away in a car accident so, and right now it’s just us, and we’re living with my mom’s best friend,” says Hill. “Everyone’s had obstacles in their life, and it’s not the obstacles that define you, but how you respond to it that defines you.”

That’s what got him through a season of adversity. Even after tearing his MCL and missing eight weeks of the season, he bounced back to rush for more than 300-yards, and two touchdowns, with a 49-yard kickoff return in National Championship game. Effingham head coach Brett Hefner expected nothing less from the Hearts’ all-time leading rusher.

“What that young man has been through, and for him to have that perseverance and that pride and dedication to be as good as he was the classroom was an easy transfer for him to the football field, and probably goes for the rest of his life. He’s one of those kids and super happy for him,” says Hefner.

“[My mom] would have been so proud,” says Hill. “She would always tell me, ‘I love you so much’, and it wasn’t like ‘I love you for your accomplishments’, it was ‘I love you because of your work ethic, and how much work you put in to achieve those accomplishments.'”

There are plenty of accomplishments still to be had. As a rising junior at North Central College, he’s hoping to lead the Cardinals to their second straight National Championship…with a much bigger reason than just a trophy.