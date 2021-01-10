Terrance Jamison hired as Illinois defensive line coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrance Jamison is the latest addition to the Illinois coaching staff after head coach Bret Bielema named him the defensive line coach. Jamison was a former player of Bielema, playing on his defensive line at Wisconsin from 2008-09. Jamison is also a native of Riverdale, Illinois.

Jamison is staying in the Big Ten after coaching the defensive line at Purdue last season. Prior that he coached the defensive line at Air Force, working with new Illinois tight ends coach Ben Miller.

In a statement, Jamison said “Coach Bielema’s leadership laid the foundation of my coaching career. I would not be the coach I am today without that. This is a tremendous opportunity to grow and serve at one of the finest institutions in the country. My family and I are thankful and excited to be back home. We know that champions dwell here. I-L-L!”

“It is an absolute pleasure to name Terrance Jamison as our defensive line coach here at the University of Illinois,” said Bielema in a statement. “Terrance is a former player of mine who has developed as a student coach, to a graduate assistant and to coach defensive lines across the country in Division One football.”