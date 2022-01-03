Ten Illini tested positive for COVID-19, team ready to go for delayed game at Minnesota after post-Christmas pause

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a post Christmas break COVID-19 pause, the Illinois men’s basketball team is ready to play a game once again. The Illini (9-3, 2-0) will take the court for the first time in a game in 13 days on Tuesday night at Minnesota in a game delayed from Sunday, as the program works back from an outbreak. Ten people in the program tested positive for the virus after returning to campus on Dec. 26, per university and DIA testing requirements. No coaches tested positive.

“I think this is a completely different time than a year ago,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said about how he’s dealt with the past few weeks. “Last year there were so many unknowns, we were all doing the same thing. We spent all fall, all summer putting a plan together and obviously the variant came back. It’s winter, it’s sick. You know we’ve had guys with bronchitis, with strep throat, we’ve had guys with the flu and we’ve played. I thought the ability to be vaccinated, potentially have everybody boosted, would allow us to have a season. I figured we would have issues but I didn’t know if we would have a pause.”