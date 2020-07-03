Team Drew playing in memory of former teammate

DECATUR (WCIA) — Baseball is back in the Soy City this weekend and for Team Drew, it’s all about celebrating. The squad is made up mostly of current and former Central baseball players, who are taking the field to honor their former teammate Drew Adams. The 18-year old was killed in a canoeing accident in Wisconsin on May 30. The team is playing in the Commodore Classic, a four-day tournament from Diamond Sports Promotions.

Former Maroons standout Joel Sarver flew in from Florida to pitch the first game of the event for Team Drew. He made the most of his time back in Central Illinois, throwing a complete game with no earned runs.

“It was great to get a last chance to play with them (his former teammates) one last time, Sarver said. “I know I’m moving out of here but it was great to be with all the guys.”

This is what community support looks like.



Several @BaseballMaroons are suiting up this weekend playing for Team Drew in Decatur. @maroonathletics grad Drew Adams tragically died in a canoeing accident in May. Look for highlights from the game and interviews on @WCIA3 at 6/10 pic.twitter.com/Jdot1AuSu6 — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) July 3, 2020

Drew’s father, Harold, coached the team Friday morning from the third base box. He used to coach several of the guys on the team when they were younger.



“It was so much fun getting out here you know,” former Central standout and Illinois signee Connor Milton said. “I played with Harold on his team for many years so just having him coach us again was something that made it feel like Drew was there.”



“I used to coach these kids when they were younger and of course not having Drew here made it a little bit different but it was a lot of fun to get out there with Drew’s closest friends and his senior teammates,” Adams said. “Get a win and it was great to see Joel come back just to pitch for today and it was a lot of fun, brought back a lot of good memories.”