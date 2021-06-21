TBT reveals bracket, House of ‘Paign No. 2 seed

WCIA — The Basketball Tournament unveiled its bracket for the 2021 tournament on Monday. The House of ‘Paign is the No. 2 seed in the Illinois regional, set to be played in Peoria July 24-28 at Carver Arena. The Illini alumni team will face the No. 15 Jackson TN Underdawgs in the first round, a 1 p.m. game July 24. A potential second round matchup awaits with Always a Brave, the Bradley alumni team.

To see the entire bracket for the $1 million winner take all 64-team event, click here: https://bracket.thetournament.com/