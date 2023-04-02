CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defense is looking a bit different this spring, with defensive backs Devon Witherspoon, Sydney Brown and Quan Martin declaring for the NFL draft, Illinois is missing crucial parts of their secondary. One constant, Taz Nicholson. After a season ending injury, he’s back this spring with a new number taking on a more leadership role this year.

“I’m excited for the guys that went alone, but it’s a new chapter so we’re going to get back in the lab and just do what we do best and put the best production on the field,” Nicholson said. “I feel like that’s going to help us keep the standard at the level it was last year. Just knowing them guys know what to do and stuff like that, so basically I just got to bring it back in together and put them on the same standard the front 7 is.”

Nicholson started the first 10 games at cornerback last season, missing the last three because of injury.