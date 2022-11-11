NORMAL (WCIA) — In its first appearance in the Final Four, Taylorville volleyball fell in straight sets to Nazareth Academy 25-19, 25-13 at CEFCU Arena Friday night. Elle Richards led the Tornadoes (30-9) attack with six kills, Mazie Fleming had four but no other player had more than three for Taylorville.

“Yeah everyone wants to be state champs but I think these girls are happy to be here but they want to bring home a third place tomorrow,” Taylorville head coach Kim Peabody said.

“I think we all just need to get a good night’s sleep,” Richards said. “We’ve been here, we’ve played in the gym so I think we know what to look forward to so even though we didn’t get first or second we still want to get third. This is the first time in history that our school has ever made it here so just being able to know that I’m apart of such an amazing program, it means the world.”

Taylorville will face Joliet Catholic in the Class 3A third place game Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.