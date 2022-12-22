CATLIN (WCIA) — Garrett Taylor is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Salt Fork three-sport standout truly does it all for the Storm as an all-state football player, basketball standout and track and field state champion. Currently on the court, the senior is averaging team highs with 18.7 points and 13.4 points per game, shooting 60 percent from the field, as the Storm are off to a 9-0 start.

“I definitely put more shots up cause in my shed I go out there and my brother’s always pushing me,” Taylor said. “He’s always giving me crap about what to do this and do this. He’s like if I was your size I’d be doing this so I like to try and prove him wrong all the time.”

Taylor is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//