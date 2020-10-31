Taylor steps up to lead the offense, Illinois falls short against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The biggest storyline of the day for Illinois had nothing to do with what happened on the field, but rather who wasn’t on it. 14 players were out, two testing positive for COVID-19 including starting quarterback Brandon Peters.

Out vs. Purdue

DB Christian Bobak

LB Shammond Cooper

OL Brevyn Jones

WR Kerby Joseph

OL Doug Kramer

DB Michael Marchese

K James McCourt

TE Griffin Moore

OL Moses Okpala

QB Brandon Peters

DL Keith Randolph

WR Trevon Sidney

OL Jordyn Slaughter

QB Isaiah Williams https://t.co/yVgcomGogM — Illini Stats & Notes (@IlliniStats) October 31, 2020

His backup Isaiah Williams, was also not at Memorial Stadium, along with several other notable players due to contact tracing. Four starters gone in all, and after Matt Robinson left the game in the first half with an injury, Peoria’s Coran Taylor took advantage of his opportunity in his first game playing meaningful minutes, giving the Illini a chance to win, even with four turnovers.

“I did feel good out there, I was calm and collect,” says Taylor.

“Not many people can put a guy that’s listed fourth on the depth chart, so to step in that situation and run the offense, that says an awful lot,” says head coach Lovie Smith.

Taylor went from 4th to 1st string quarterback in one day, throwing for 273 yards, and two touchdowns, targeting transfers Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Brain Hightower. The last time the redshirt sophomore played this much was actually at Memorial Stadium when he won a state title with Peoria. Oddly enough, his former Lions teammate Kendrick Green was the one snapping him the ball today. Green moved from guard to center after Doug Kramer was ruled out, and was impressed with what Taylor showed.

“A lot of guys counted Coran out a long time ago but I knew once he got his chance, he’d make the most of it and he did really well,” says Green.



“He’s got some dawg in him, I’ll tell you that. He’s definitely got my support, Coran Taylor stepped up big for us and filled a big role and was able to get stuff done. I think if he cleans up a little bit by taking care of the football and we’ll be in good business.”

"He's got some dawg in him, I'll tell you that."@coran_taylor got some big time praise from his #Illini teammates after going from 4th string to QB1 in the same week pic.twitter.com/Ktp0GkaLxj — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) October 31, 2020

After giving up 17 first half points and 14 in the third, the Illini defense buckled down in the fourth, not allowing any Purdue points. The Illini showed more spark in the running game, after Mike Epstein added touchdown and 63 yards, while Chase Brown led the room with 73 yards.

The secondary is still a concern, the Boilermakers had their way passing throwing for 376 yards, 122 from David Bell. Illini head coach Lovie Smith and linebacker Jake Hansen said after the game the back seven simply has to be better to put the team in a position to win. Hansen led the defense with 14 tackles, and a forced fumble.

Lovie Smith postgame press confernence https://t.co/zQMWy1PDxE — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) October 31, 2020

The Illini will be back at Memorial Stadium on November 7th. They host Minnestoa for a 2:30 CT kickoff.