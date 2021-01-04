Taurisani Named Chief of Staff for Illinois Football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Bret Bielema made another hire to his staff on Monday, brining in Mark Taurisani an Assistant Athletics Director and the Chief of Staff for Illinois Football. Taurisani spent 12 years working with Bielema at both Wisconsin and Arkansas, and joins the program after working as the Director of Operations at Michigan.

Longtime director of operations Tim Knox will stay with the program, and Taurisani will join him to oversee the administrative aspects of the program, and day-to-day operations.

In a press release from the team, Taruisani states “I’m excited to join Coach Bielema’s staff and help build a championship program the alumni and fan base will be proud of. Coach Bielema’s passion for the state of Illinois and his track record of developing young men on and off the field is a perfect fit for Illini Football.”

“Throughout my head coaching career, Mark has been able to start at an entry level position in operations and now will help manage everything within our Illini football family,” said Bielema in a statement. “He works well with a wide range of people in various different positions that all appreciate his professional approach and ability to create a winning environment. Mark will Join the Fight here with our staff and student-athletes helping them become champions on and off the field.”

Taurisani is Bielema’s fourth hire, following strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, offensive lines coach Bart Miller, and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.