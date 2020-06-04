Urbana’s Tatum commits, signs with Miami (OH)

URBANA (WCIA) — Bryson Tatum is ready to live out his Division I dream. The Urbana basketball standout committed and signed with Miami (OH) on Thursday during a ceremony at the school. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged a team high 18 points per game for the Tigers last season, leading the team to its second straight regional championship.

“This was a very big goal of mine and something I wanted to accomplish over a lot of years,” Tatum said. “I’ve worked hard to get this. I feel like I’m an example for the people coming behind me to show that if you work hard you can accomplish anything. Even if you are under the radar and you’re not being looked at a lot, or being looked over, if you work hard it will pay off.”

Tatum picked the RedHawks over an offer from Minnesota-Makato. Miami (OH) finished with a 13-19 record last season playing in the MAC.