Tank Wright named head strength and conditioning coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema announced on Sunday that Tank Wright will be the new head strength and conditioning coach for the team. Wright will replace former coach Lou Hernandez in the weight room.

Wright joins the Illinois staff after being a part of Bielema’s staff at Arkansas where we was the assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2014-17. Wright comes to Illinois after serving as the defensive line coach at Army West Point last season. Wright has seven years of experience in the weight room, and spending two of those years in the Big Ten. The Tennessee native was the Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning at Michigan for the 2018 and 2019 seasons

The media will hear from Wright on Monday morning at 11:45 a.m. CT.