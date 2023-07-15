URBANA (WCIA) — Former Illini Tailon Leitzsey hosted his third annual Orange and Blue Football Camp. This year the camp was at Urbana High School and sponsored by the Champaign County Community Coalition.

Around 30 Illinois football players came to help coach and run drills. Leitzsey says he’s proud of his former teammates for continuing to help make the camp a success.

“Showcases kind of the work that I’m doing a little bit and let’s me know that I’m on the right path,” Leitzsey said. “I didn’t have to come out of my pocket for anything this year for it when it came to expenses for the camp. They covered all the expenses for that. Just a lot of people coming out to make this possible this year and it’s just awesome and exciting to see.”