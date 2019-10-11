Trojans and bulldogs tackle hunger

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Round 7 of Tackle Hunger kicks off Friday, October 11.

Mahomet-Seymour will play at Charleston for the latter’s homecoming. The Trojans are celebrating with a parade at 5 p.m. on Friday ahead of a 7:00 kickoff for the game. Charleston began the celebration early with a pep rally on Thursday.

The two teams are raising money for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

Last year was the first year WCIA 3 News and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank teamed up to tackle hunger. This year, the goal is to raise enough to provide 150,000 meals to the Central Illinois area. The foodbank covers 18 counties, with $1 equivalent to five meals for families.