Tabeling next in long line of standout Tuscola QB’s

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Logan Tabeling’s future is in throwing a baseball but this fall the Tuscola senior is testing himself to see how well he can throw a football. Tabeling is the Warriors’ starting quarterback, following three-straight years of All-State QB’s for the program.

“It’s high standards to follow that,” Tabeling said. “But I think I’m going to go after it.”

And there’s no doubting he has the arm to do it. The pitcher is committed to play baseball at Wright State. Even though he’ll play baseball at the next level, his focus is solely on the gridiron for now.

“My tunnel vision is football only,” he said. “Right now we’re trying to win a state championship and my main focus is just that. I just kinda wanna be the humble guy that’s just like, ‘I’m just here to play.’ Cause it’s the last time, and our last season.”

It’s a sentiment he shares with Lucas Kresin. The wide receiver is also committed to baseball in college, he’ll suit up at Illinois-Springfield. Both were once three-sport athletes, but quitting football was never an option.

“We gave up basketball our freshman year to focus on baseball,” Kresin said. “For baseball, you don’t learn as much life lessons as you do for football sometimes. Our coach (Andy Romine) is a really good coach and he just makes you want to be grown as a man.”

“If the lights are the brightest, can your kids make plays when they really need to make plays?” Romine said. “Well I think both of those kids and a lot of our kids are usually up to the task.”

Tabeling and Kresin are just some of the many who wear multiple jerseys for the Warriors. Eight of the nine baseball starters who finished in the super-sectional last season, are also on the football team. And they’ll put that versatility to test Friday night in the Cola Wars game against Douglas Co. rival Arcola. The Warriors are looking for their 13th-straight win in the series.