(WCIA) — Former Illini turned Philadelphia Eagle Sydney Brown is getting some reps in at mini camp. The safety showed up day one and got fitted for some new gear.

The Eagles had their first day of camp today and the rookies got a chance to talk with the media about their first days in the NFL.

“Right now it’s just about learning the defense, competing, just being the best version of myself every day and proving, earning respect,” Brown said. “I think that’s kind of my mindset going into this. Yeah there’s an opportunity to start but it’s about what I do and how I earn the respect of the guys around me, especially the guys who have been here much longer than I have.”

Brown was drafted 66th overall in the third round.