(WCIA)– Dreams have come true for Sydney Brown. The former Illini got drafted in the 3rd round, 66 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown celebrated with his family and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema at home in Canada.

At Illinois, Brown was an All-American, two-time All Big Ten, had 59 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1.0 sacks, six interceptions, seven pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble on the season

Brown is the 3rd Illini to get drafted, following Devon Witherspoon who was drafted 5th overall to the Seattle Seahawks and Quan Martin who was drafted 47th to the Washington Commanders.

With Witherspoon, Martin, and Brown, Illinois had three defensive backs drafted for the first time in program history dating back to the NFL-AFL merger.