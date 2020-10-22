Swisher wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Maddy Swisher is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The sophomore tennis standout won the Class 1A Central sectional individual title over the weekend, beating out her teammate, Ashley Mills. Both girls helped the Sabers win the team title, along with the junior duo of Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley, who won the doubles championship.

“I want to get two more singles titles in the next two years, hopefully,” Swisher said. “And two more team titles would be awesome. I want to try to go undefeated one season, the last two season I’ve only lost two singles matches, so my goal is to go undefeated next season.”

