CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brooklynn Sweikar is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Centennial senior won the Class 2A Olney Regional over the weekend with a time of 18:51.78, helping her team to the title as well with five Chargers all in the Top 15. Sweikar also won the Twin City Championship earlier this year.

“It just really means just giving it all that I’ve got and just really making sure that at the end of my high school career I knew that I did everything that I could and that I’m just proud of my overall performance,” Sweikar said.

Sweikar is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//