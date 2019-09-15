Sunday No Huddle (9/15/19)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Michigan now has more Big Ten wins since 2017 than Illinois does. Craig Choate and Robert Rosenthal dissect the game in the Sunday No Huddle.

EMU totaled 480 yards of offense on the Illini, but the players and coaches aren’t letting one game end their season.

“I’ve played many good teams and taken many losses. This isn’t going define our season, we beat ourselves,” Reggie Corbin said. “If you watch the game, we played horrible on our side of the ball.”

“Definitely tough losing a game like that especially when it’s in a defensive half but we’ve just got to move forward and not let this effect the rest of the season,” Dele Harding said.

“I look at the total body of work. Total body of work after non-conference schedule, we’re 2-1. There’s enough positive things, bright spots to build on,” Lovie Smith said. “We clean those up, play better football this week and we’ll forget about a lot of those.”

Craig:

“Robert Rosenthal in studio now, joining us. IlliniBoard,com. Really not even sure where to start. Almost and inexcusable loss.”

ROBERT ROSENTHAL:

“It’s hard to think of a year four team, the fourth year of the coach, you have all your own players now, you brought the transfers in, and to see a year four team lose to a MAC team, a historically bad MAC team. That stat that sticks out is this is Eastern Michigan’s third win over a Big Ten team in three years and in those three years Illinois has two Big Ten wins. It is, that is a dark way to look a things but that’s what kind of loss this is. This is one that will be remembered for a long time.”

Craig:

“You touched on it here. This is year four with Lovie Smith. He came in, he played the young guys, he told people we’re going to take our lumps now but it’s going to pay off. It’s not paying off at all.”

ROSENTHAL:

“The biggest issue is you want to see that be a disciplined team. It’s your team, it’s your fourth year guys, you’re going to limit the penalties. Eastern Michigan graduated 13 starters last year so they have a whole bunch of new starters so for them to be the disciplined team, that’s pretty alarming because when you get older and you start playing those juniors and seniors that’s what you want to see. You limit the penalties, you limit the turnovers, it’s better more quality football and just didn’t happen in this game.”

Dele Harding recorded 17 tackles in the game, most for a player since 2015.

James McCourt hit a 57 yard field goal to open the scoring. That ties the program record.

Oluwole Betiku remains at the top of the leaderboard in sacks and tackles for loss in the country.